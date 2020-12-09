AK vs AK: Indian Air Force asks Netflix to withdraw scene in Anil Kapoor-starrer

Just a few days after the trailer of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's upcoming AK vs AK was released, the Indian Air Force tweeted out its objection to a few scenes in the movie.



The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB

— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

In a tweet on December 9, the IAF asked Netflix to withdraw some scenes for showing Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in an ‘inaccurately-donned’ uniform and for the language used being ‘inappropriate’. IAF claimed that the language does not go with the behavioural norms of Indian armed forces personnel.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix original film is set to premiere on December 24, which happens to be Anil Kapoor's birthday.