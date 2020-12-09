PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

AK vs AK: Indian Air Force asks Netflix to withdraw scene in Anil Kapoor-starrer

In a tweet on December 9, the IAF asked Netflix to withdraw some scenes for showing Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in an 'inaccurately-donned uniform and for the language used being ‘inappropriate’.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 05:32 PM IST

Just a few days after the trailer of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's upcoming AK vs AK was released, the Indian Air Force tweeted out its objection to a few scenes in the movie.

In a tweet on December 9, the IAF asked Netflix to withdraw some scenes for showing Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in an ‘inaccurately-donned’ uniform and for the language used being ‘inappropriate’. IAF claimed that the language does not go with the behavioural norms of Indian armed forces personnel.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix original film is set to premiere on December 24, which happens to be Anil Kapoor's birthday.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AK vs AK #Anil Kapoor #IAF #Netflix
first published: Dec 9, 2020 03:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.