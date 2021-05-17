Airports in Gujarat and Goa suspend operations as Cyclone Tauktae approaches

This photograph provided by India's Defence Ministry shows an Indian Air Force plane preparing to transport National Disaster Response Force personnel and material to western Gujarat state in preparation of Cyclone Tauktae from Kolkata, India. (India's Defence Ministry via AP)

Earlier today, Mumbai International Airport Ltd announced that no flights will depart from or land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport till 4 pm on May 17 as visibility has dropped below 700 metres in various parts of the city.

Earlier, the airport was supposed to remain shut for only 3 hours-- from 11 am to 2 pm on May 17 due to the cyclone alert. "Due to cyclone alert, Mumbai Airport operations need to be closed from 1100 hours to 1400 hours of 17th May," an official notification read.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a weather forecast regarding the pre-cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts. As per the forecast, it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and intensify further.

It may also move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning. A warning has been issued for Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (Ghat districts) and Karnataka (coastal and adjoining Ghat districts), the AAI said.