English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for alleged theft at Kolkata book fair

    Several purses and Rs 75,000 in cash were found from Rupa Dutta's bag during a search, the police said.

    PTI
    March 14, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
    Rupa Dutta was arrested after a policeman saw her throwing a purse into a dustbin. (Image credit: Twitter/@iamrupadutta)

    Rupa Dutta was arrested after a policeman saw her throwing a purse into a dustbin. (Image credit: Twitter/@iamrupadutta)

    Actor Rupa Dutta has been arrested for allegedly committing attention diversion theft at the venue of the International Kolkata Book Fair, police said on Sunday. Dutta, who has acted in television soaps, was arrested on Saturday after a policeman saw her throwing a purse into a dustbin, an officer said.

    Rupa Dutta was then detained and questioned, during which discrepancies were found in her answers. Several purses and Rs 75,000 in cash were found from her bag during a search, he said. "The woman has been arrested in connection with 'kepmari' (attention diversion theft) and further investigation is on to find out whether more people are connected with the crime," the officer said.

    Dutta was earlier in the soup after she wrongly accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, while sharing on social media screenshots of her conversation with another person who shared the first name with the renowned director.
    PTI
    Tags: #Anurag Kashyap #Rupa Dutta
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 10:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.