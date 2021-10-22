MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Actor Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer on film set, injured another: US authorities

The incident occurred on the set of the film "Rust", starring and produced by Alec Baldwin, officials said.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
Alec Baldwin is producing and starring in 'Rust'. Production for the Western has been halted. (File photo; Carlo Allegri/ Reuters)

Alec Baldwin is producing and starring in 'Rust'. Production for the Western has been halted. (File photo; Carlo Allegri/ Reuters)

Alec Baldwin, Hollywood actor and producer, fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico that killed a woman and inured another on Thursday, US authorities said.

The director of photography of a film the veteran actor is starring in and producing, was killed and the director was injured at the movie set outside Santa Fe, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Then police said no charges have yet been filed and that they are investigating the shooting.

"The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor," news agency Associated Press quoted the police as saying in a statement.

While the director of photography was taken to hospital in a helicopter and declared dead by medical personnel at University of New Mexico Hospital, the director was taken to Christus St. Vincent's Regional Medical Center in an ambulance.

Close

It was not immediately known how serious Joel Souza injuries were.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Alec Baldwin #Hollywood #New Mexico #Rust
first published: Oct 22, 2021 09:18 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.