A Zomato and Blinkit collaboration on billboards: ‘Doodh mangoge…’

Zomato, Blinkit and a billboard collaboration (Image credit: @zomato/Instagram)

Blinkit and its parent company Zomato have tied up for an ad collaboration that takes a popular Bollywood dialogue and turns it on its head. Two billboards – one for Zomato and the other for Blinkit – each proclaim a part of the dialogue from the 2002 film Maa Tujhhe Salaam, but with a twist.

“Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it),” reads the slogan on a yellow billboard for grocery delivery service Blinkit.

“Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it),” the slogan on Zomato’s billboard promises.

“Insta collab featuring a billboard collab,” wrote Zomato while sharing a picture of the two billboards installed close to each other. Their post has received over 55,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments.

While Zomato is one of the major food delivery apps in India, Blinkit, its grocery business, operates in 27 cities and is planning to expand into others. Between the two apps, customers can order everything from kheer to milk (which, incidentally, was the most-ordered item this year on Blinkit’s rival Dunzo).

Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in an all-stock deal valued at around $570 million in June 2022. “Quick commerce has been our stated strategic priority since the last one year. We have seen this industry grow rapidly both in India and globally, as customers have found great value in quick delivery of groceries and other essentials,” Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had said while announcing the deal.