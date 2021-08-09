Microsoft Teams may soon get 'Top Hits' feature that enhances search functions

Auto-suggest will soon roll out to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is working on an auto-suggest enhancement for Search in Microsoft Teams. The new feature will automatically suggest relevant results using recent user queries.

The feature will take into account chats, files, people and data shared within Teams when it displays results. 'Top Hits' is still in development but is expected to roll out by the end of September.

Interestingly the feature was scheduled for release in August 2021 but was cancelled before being put into development again. The initial rollout was to be limited to the web version of Teams but has since been expanded in scope to include the Desktop app and support for Mac.

Once implemented, it should be similar to universal search in Windows which automatically suggests relevant applications and files based on recent queries along with a list of previously opened apps and data.

Microsoft recently added Teams Chat to the Windows 11 preview builds. The Redmond giant also rolled out a huge update in July that was focused on enabling hybrid work environments.

They have also steadily improved video conferencing by adding new features like Reporter Mode, Standout Mode and Side-by-Side views. It is also now possible to merge work and personal accounts under the same app.