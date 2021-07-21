MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft is adding Teams Chat to Windows 11 Preview

For people who are currently Windows Insider's, Microsoft is rolling out Teams Chat integration on Windows 11

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
For people who are currently Windows Insiders, Microsoft is rolling out Teams Chat integration on Windows 11

For people who are currently Windows Insiders, Microsoft is rolling out Teams Chat integration on Windows 11

Windows 11 previews have rolled out on Windows Insider for a while now. The latest preview is adding support for Microsoft Teams Chat. You can send and receive messages from any of your devices via DMs, SMS or Emails and you can send them to people who don't have Teams installed.

The new Teams chat icon will be placed on the Taskbar, giving you a context sensitive window that expands into a full experience if you press the "Open Microsoft Teams" button.

Windows 11 will sync your Skype and Outlook contacts on its own, but the jury is still out on whether your old Skype conversations will be shown. You can chat with someone using a phone number or an email id. You can also add people to group chats using shared links. Video and Audio call functionality will be coming at a later date.

Your chats sync automatically between Windows 11, the iOS app and the Android app. It works between Linux and macOS too. As with all other widgets, the new chat icon will be placed prominently on the taskbar, giving you easy access to set up and start chats quickly.

Microsoft will be updating the preview with more features like video and audio calls, presence and status, screen sharing, offline mode and more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Windows 11
first published: Jul 21, 2021 11:20 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | COVID-19: Know how to secure your children’s future

Simply Save | COVID-19: Know how to secure your children’s future

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.