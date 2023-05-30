A Spanish village voted under a record 30 seconds. The total number of voters are...

Villaroya in Spain has only 7 registered voters. (Image: Google Earth)

Residents of a Spanish village achieved an impressive feat during this weekend's local elections by completing the whole voting process in just 30 seconds. With just seven registered voters, residents of Villaroya, a small village in the La Rioja province of Spain, managed to complete everything under half a minute, surpassing their own previous record of 32 seconds.

Salvador Perez, the incumbent mayor of Villaroya, who has held his position since 1973, making him one of the longest-serving mayors in Spain, spoke to local media, expressing confidence in securing the majority of the seven votes, stating, "I don't know if I'll get all seven votes, but it's almost certain that I will."

The success of the swift voting process can be attributed to the exceptional readiness of Villaroya's residents. Perez remarked that the villagers are "very well trained" and had eagerly anticipated the opening of the polling booths. They wasted no time in casting their votes as soon as the polls opened on the morning of the elections.

To the amazement of onlookers and election officials, the entire voting process in Villaroya was completed in a mere 29.52 seconds, marking it as the fastest voting result in Spain. The village proudly claimed the title of the first seat in the country to finish voting, setting a new standard for efficiency and speed in local elections.

While the achievement of Villaroya's residents is undoubtedly impressive, Mayor Perez humorously acknowledged that a sense of competition with another Spanish village, Illán de Vacas in Castilla-La Mancha, may have motivated his fellow constituents. Illán de Vacas has only three registered voters.

The local elections in Spain serve as a test run for the parliamentary polls scheduled to take place at the end of the year. Twelve of the country's seventeen regional parliaments and 8,000 town and city halls are in polls.