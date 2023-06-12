5 things about money that Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta wants her son to learn first

Edelweiss CEO and MD Radhika Gupta with son Rémy Gupta Moniz. (File photo)

Edelweiss CEO and MD Radhika Gupta on Sunday shared the top five pointers about money that she would like to teach her child first. The head of the financial services company has a toddler named Rémy Gupta Moniz and had earlier revealed that she already has an index fund for him.

Taking to Twitter, Gupta wrote, "Five thoughts about money, that I want my child to learn first. Money does have a real purpose. It enables you to fulfill your dreams, it makes the little and big things in life easier. It adds comfort, and it enables moments of joy, for you and the people who care for you. So earning money and saving money is important."



Five thoughts about money, that I want my child to learn first.

— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) June 11, 2023

Radhika Gupta then added a word of caution. "But money cannot define you," she wrote. "Never let it affect your sense of self-worth or your confidence, because it has the power to do that. Never let it affect how you are and behave with others either, because people are more than their bank balance."

The Edelweiss boss also wrote that she would teach her son that gratitude is the most important money attitude. "You have more than I did, and I have more than my parents did, because each generation has worked hard. Use what you have to take another leap, to take risks, to create opportunities that we never had," she wrote.

In another word of caution, Gupta's fourth advice on money was to not be too greedy. "Greed takes you down. Finance is one of the best-paid industries in the world, yet the biggest and best fall hard because of greed. Know the value of 'enough' and never take a shortcut to earn money. It can never be worth it," she wrote.

The last piece of advice she prepared for her son was to make use of the opportunities he gets and to focus on honing his biggest asset -- his talent. "Your parents have earned a living managing money. But first focus on managing your biggest asset -- your talent, and you are playing in one of the best markets in the world -- India. Learn to read, write, think, fall, rise, dream, create, and build," Gupta said. "You can learn to manage money much later. It isn’t that hard. And when you do, mutual funds will help you and I hope you will believe they are sahi (correct)!"

