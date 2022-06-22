'32GB phone carrying 31.9GB data': Telangana Police uses viral video to spread road safety awareness

Some Twitter users urged the police to take action against the man for flouting traffic rules, risking his life and that of others. (Screengrab from video)

The Telangana police on Wednesday used an innovative method to spread awareness on road safety -- using a viral video.

A Twitter user, who goes by @sagarcasm, posted a video showing a man riding a scooter stacked with goods. While there is hardly any space for the man to sit on the vehicle, he is surprisingly wearing a helmet. “My 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB data," the user captioned the photo.



There is a possibility to retrieve the data from the Mobile, even if it's damaged.

But not life...

So our appeal to people avoid putting their life's at risk and others too.#FollowTrafficRules #RoadSafety @HYDTP @CYBTRAFFIC @Rachakonda_tfc @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice https://t.co/Z6cipHFfDr

— Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) June 21, 2022

Sharing the video, the Telangana Police added another cheeky caption: "There is a possibility to retrieve the data from the Mobile, even if it’s damaged. But not life... So our appeal to people avoid putting their life’s at risk and others too.”

Soon, Twitter users joined in on the humourous take on the video. “Most of them are the files generated in what’s app database folder!” Hiren Jagad commented. Another Twitter user Panoti (@theusoo_) said, “Me after downloading app to increase my phone space from play store."

There were others, however, that urged the police to take action against the man for flouting traffic rules, risking his life and that of others.

"Shouldn't any action be initiated, as this man is putting others life at risk in case of any accident takes place?" wrote Pijush Das.

"Please take action and ensure that existing rules are executed. They get more confidence in these things if they see that law and order are not enforced," user Ranjeet Patil commented.