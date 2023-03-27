Workplace red flags: 3 expert-approved signs that tell it's time to quit your job

Several red flags related to the workplace are often overlooked by employees. (Representational image)

In one of her early jobs, Amy Porterfield accidentally saw another male employee’s salary on a fax and realised that the guy was making more money than she was although she had a bigger role and was there longer. She started looking for a new job and left three months later.

Later, in 2009, Porterfield had a comfortable job as the director of content development at Anthony (Tony) Robbins Companies, as per a report in CNBC Make It. She had a regular paycheck, paid vacations, was eligible for promotions but she still wanted more. As part of her job, she had to communicate with people building online businesses, and she yearned for the kind of daily freedom the gig offered.

She took a leap of faith, quit her full-time job and experimented with various businesses until 2019 when she launched Digital Course Academy, teaching others how to start an online course businesses which was a huge success.

Porterfield claimed to have helped “50,000 students” overall, and that her business has raked in tens of millions.

In February Porterfield published a book, Two Weeks Notice: Find the Courage to Quit Your Job, Make More Money, Work Where You Want, and Change the World, in which she had three pointers for people considering to quit their jobs.

1.) If you're underpaid

“Being underpaid is a huge trigger for, ‘I am done,’” she said. “I need to move on.” You can certainly ask for a raise, she says. But if they say no, “you’ve got to think about a plan B.”

2.) If you feel invisible

“If you feel invisible or undervalued in your job and you know your ideas aren’t even getting the attention they deserve,” Porterfield said, suggesting employees start looking for a gig where the leadership is open to hearing what they have to say. She also recommended such employees consider opening their own business “where your ideas are the number one priority.”

3.) If you don't want your boss's job

One of the workplace red flags that often gets overlooked is when employees look at the responsibilities that their boss handles and ask themselves if they want the job. "If you feel like, 'I don’t want that kind of job. I want to make more money. I want to do something more creative. I’m not excited about that,” Porterfield said. “Right there that should tell you growth in that business is not a good fit for you.”

