Nepal, India review trade treaty

Senior officials from Nepal and India met on February 7 in Pokhara to review the trade treaty between the two neighbours.

The Indian delegation is led by Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Department of Commerce, while Ravi Shankar Saiju, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies is leading the Nepalese delegation during the two day meeting.

This is the second Nepal-India Joint Secretary-level meeting to review the trade treaty that was signed between the two countries in 2009.

During the two-day meeting, India will respond to Nepal's proposal of updating treaty submitted in the first meeting held in New Delhi in August 2018, officials said.

Nepal has requested India to help reduce its increasing trade deficit through free access for its products in Indian market.

In April last year, India and Nepal agreed to review trade treaty to further promote trade and investments between the two countries.