App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrade
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump should 'keep migration, trade issues separate': Mexico

Graciela Marquez Colin's comments came after Trump threatened to put tariffs on cars imported from Mexico if the United States' southern neighbour didn't do more to stop the flow of undocumented migrants and illegal drugs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Mexico's economy minister urged US President Donald Trump on April 4 not to mix the issue of illegal immigration into the two countries' trade relationship, after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican cars. "For the Mexican government, it is very important to keep migration issues and trade issues separate," Economy Minister Graciela Marquez Colin told a press conference.

Her comments came after Trump threatened to put tariffs on cars imported from Mexico if the United States' southern neighbour didn't do more to stop the flow of undocumented migrants and illegal drugs.

"The United States sometimes mixes the two issues. To us, it's very important to keep the ratification of the trade agreement (the newly negotiated United States-Mexico-Canada deal) on one track and migration-related issues on another," said Marquez.

"In terms of any new tariffs, we would have to discuss them in terms of a relationship between two trade partners who are in the process of modernizing a trade agreement," she added, referring to NAFTA, the existing trade agreement that the new USMCA deal seeks to update.

related news

Trump called on Mexico earlier to "do what they can do very easily, apprehend these people coming in" -- referring to the hundreds of thousands of mostly Central American migrants who have arrived at the US-Mexican border in recent months.

He also gave Mexico one year to curb the flow of narcotics across the border, saying "we're going to put tariffs on them" if not.

However, he retreated from his threat to close the border this week, saying he would "tax the cars" first.

Mexico, which sends more than 80 percent of its exports to the United States, has been nervously watching Trump's every tweet in recent days as he has alternately praised the government's efforts on curbing irregular migration and threatened it for failing to do enough.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Mexico #Politics #trade #US #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

PM Narendra Modi's Election Rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh

These 'Consent Condoms' to Prevent Sexual Assault Have Got Netizens Di ...

Nine Years After the Bitter Break-Up, Jaganmohan Reddy Says He Has For ...

ED Chargesheet Shows 'Family' and Ahmed Patel Involved in AgustaWestla ...

Christian Michel Backtracks on 'Ahmed Patel' Statement, Says Didn't Na ...

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at Last Five RCB-KKR Encounters

IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Russell & Samson Lead Death Overs Strike Rates

Security Cover of 919 'Undeserving Persons' in Jammu & Kashmir Withdra ...

'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.