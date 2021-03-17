After a gap of 15 months, Vodafone Idea gains wireless customers in January 2021

Telecom (Representative image)

Vodafone Idea Ltd added wireless customers in January 2021 for the first time since October 2019 as per the data released by telecom watchdog Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday.

As per the data released, Vodafone added 1.7 million wireless customers in January. In December 2020, the company had lost 5.7 million customers, the highest since March 2020.

Despite adding customers, Vodafone Idea’s market share shrunk marginally to 24.58 percent month-on-month (MoM) from 24.64 percent in December.

Rival telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio added 5.9 million and 2 million wireless subscribers, respectively during the month.

Airtel’s market share widened to 29.62 percent in January while Reliance Jio retained its spot of being the largest telco by market share at 35.30 percent .

Jio continues to be the largest telco with a wireless base of 410.7 million wireless subscribers, followed by Airtel's 344.6 million and Vodafone Idea’s 286 million.

Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,153.77 million at the end of December 2020 to 1,163.41 million at the end of January 2021, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.84 percent.

“All service areas except Mumbai showed growth in their wireless subscribers during January. Uttar Pradesh (West) service area showed maximum growth of 6.45 percent in its wireless subscriber base during the month," January TRAI data report said.

The Braodband segment, ( wired + wireless) witnessed a growth of 1.36 percent MoM. Total broadband subscribers increased from 747.41 million at the end of December 2020 to 757.61 million at the end of January 2021.

Jio also continued to lead in the mobile broadband segment, with 410.7 million subscribers, while Airtel was second at 181.7 million users. Vodafone Idea has 122.7 million mobile broadband users and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has 18.9 million.

In the wired or fixed-line segment, total subscribers increased from 20.05 million at the end of December to 20.08 million as of January 31.

BSNL and MTNL together hold 49.3 percent market share in the fixed wireline category followed by Airtel with the second highest market share at 23.1 percent and Reliance Jio at the third position with 14.7 percent market share.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,173.83 million at the end of December 2020 to 1,183.49 million at the end of January 2021, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.82 percent, TRAI said.

Reliance Jio is the digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, which is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.