Yamaha launches new range of wireless headphones in India, starting from Rs 4,890

Yamaha Music has unveiled a new range of wireless headphones in India. The line-up includes six new products including over-ear wireless headphones and wireless neckband earphones. All Yamaha headphones will be available on Amazon India, Yamaha’s Music Store, and Bajaao.com.

Yamaha Headphones Pricing in India

The Yamaha YH-L700 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with 3D Sound and Head Tracking will set you back Rs 43,300.

The Yamaha YH-E700A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are priced at Rs 29,900 in India, while the YH-E500A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones cost Rs 14,800.

The Yamaha EP-E70A and EP-E50A Noise-Cancelling neckband earphones are priced at Rs 23,600 and Rs 12,400, respectively. The Yamaha EP-E30A wireless neckband earphones cost Rs 4,890.

Yamaha Headphones Features

The six new models feature new technology from Yamaha that optimizes the listening experience for each person and realises True Sound. Select models also feature a Listening Optimizer that works in real-time to ensure the best sound depending on the fit of the headphones.

Additionally, the top of the line, YH-L700A wireless noise-cancelling headphones features, Head tracking, and 3D sound Advanced ANC, which goes beyond standard active noise cancelling by incorporating new proprietary technology from Yamaha. The advanced ANC analyzes and removes background noise while keeping the music signal pure and untouched.

All models feature Listening Care technology that lets listeners hear the full-range sound from high to low frequencies, even at lower volume settings. Select models feature enhanced functionality, which analyzes music and background noise in real-time to automatically achieve the optimum balance to a listener’s selected volume setting.

Yamaha’s new headphones also feature app support and simple controls to make calls, activate voice assistance, and control playback. Each model also comes with a charging cable and carrying case.