Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X series and new RedmiBooks launched alongside Redmi 10X lineup

Xiaomi on May 26 launched one of the most affordable 5G phones in the form of Redmi 10X series. However, the company also unveiled new RedmiBooks with AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors and the Redmi Smart TV X series.

The new RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 are all powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. The notebooks can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. All three laptops share the same design aesthetics and are powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors with AMD Radeon integrated graphics.

The RedmiBook 13 and 14 feature a 60Hz Full-HD (1080p) display with 250 nits of brightness, while the RedmiBook 16 offers 300 nits of brightness. The RedmiBook 16 also opts for a 46Wh battery while the 13-inch and 14-inch RedmiBooks use a 40Wh battery. The new RedmiBooks starts from CNY 3,799 (Roughly Rs 40,200) going all the way up to CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 52,900).

Xiaomi added the Redmi Smart TV X series to TV lineup. The Redmi Smart TV X comes in three screen sizes, including 50, 55, and 65 inches. All the TV models feature 4K UHD panels with a 60Hz MEMC compensation algorithm. The Redmi TV X series’ 8-unit sound system includes four 12.5W speakers, while Xiaomi also offers Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technologies.

The Redmi Smart TV X series uses a quad-core SoC with two Cortex-A73 and two Cortex-A53 CPU cores paired with the Mali-G1 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The television series also offers 32GB of onboard storage. According to Xiaomi, the TV series covers 85-percent NTS colour gamut. The Redmi Smart TV X50 is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 21,200), while the Redmi Smart TV X55 and Redmi Smart TV X65 costs CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 24,350) and CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 34,910), respectively.

Both the RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, RedmiBook 16, and Redmi Smart TV X series will go on sale in China in June. However, there is no information about international availability yet.



