Xiaomi Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro Launched with 48 MP quad-camera setup and MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC

The Redmi 10X series is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s smartphone portfolio. The Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro are affordable mid-range 5G smartphones. The company also launched a 4G version of the Redmi 10X, which is a rebranded Redmi Note 9. The Redmi 10X starts from CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 17,000).

Redmi 10x and Redmi 10X Pro Specifications

The Redmi 10X Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G SoC, which managed to surpass the 400,000-barrier in AnTuTu. The chip is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Redmi 10X Pro packs a 4,520 mAh battery capacity with 33W fast-charging support.

The phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The Redmi 10X Pro sports a 6.5 -inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 4,300,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+ support, and 800 nits of brightness. The screen features a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The waterdrop notch houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Xiaomi has opted for a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel sensor at the helm. The main camera is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, 5-megapixel macro camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS, 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

According to Xiaomi, the device has a thickened nano-coating and an IP53 rating to withstand dust and splashes of water. Additionally, the device is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The specs on the standard Redmi 10X are similar to that on the Pro variant with a few differences in camera and charging speed. The vanilla Redmi 10X has a downgraded 16-megapixel selfie shooter and replaces the telephoto shooter on the back for a depth sensor. While battery capacity of both phones is the same, the Redmi 10X opts for 22.5W fast-charging.

Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro Pricing

The Redmi 10X 5G starts from CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 17,000) for the 6GB/64GB model, making it the most affordable 5G smartphone. Additionally, the phone can also be configured with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, but those will set you back CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 19,100) and CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 22,260), respectively.

The top-end Redmi 10X variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 25,500). The base Redmi 10X Pro model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 25,450), while the 8GB/256GB version costs CNY 2,599 (Roughly Rs 27,600).



