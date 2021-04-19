Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S to launch soon in India; Redmi 10 series to launch later this year

Redmi Note 10 (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Redmi Note 10S, the budget smartphone that launched in Europe last month, is expected to make its way to the Indian market very soon.

Xiaomi is also working on the Redmi 10 series India launch. The company is currently gearing up for the Mi 11 Ultra launch in India on April 23.

While there is no word on the Redmi Note 10S launch date in India, 91Mobiles claims that the device will launch very soon. Xiaomi launched the Note 10S alongside the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro in Europe in March. If launched in India, the device will be a fourth offering under the Note 10 series. It currently includes the Redmi Note 10 (Review), Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review).

Xiaomi is also tipped to launch the Redmi 10 series in India. The upcoming budget smartphone series will launch as a successor to the Redmi 9 series. The current lineup includes the Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S specifications

The Redmi Note 10S features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The device sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a hole-punch cutout.

The Note 10S opts for 64 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the device gets a 13 MP selfie camera. Colour options include – Onyx Gray, Pebble White and Ocean Blue. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.