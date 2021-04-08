Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon: Check price, specifications, sale offers,

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max arrives in Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max goes on sale on April 8 in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India will be available for purchase via a flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon India. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 18,999.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max India price starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB/64GB model. Additionally, the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants will set you back Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The Note 10 Pro Max will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and other offline retail channels.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sale offers include a Rs 1,500 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. There are also Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 600 cashback using MobiKwik on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It packs a 5020mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger in the box. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Other Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications include a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR-10 support. It comes with a 108MP quad-camera array that has a 5MP tele-macro sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, it gets a 16MP front-facing camera housed in a small punch hole on top of the display.