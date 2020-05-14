Xiaomi MIUI 12 with Super Visual Design, Dark Mode 2.0 set for global launch on May 19

Xiaomi has announced that its Android 10 skin — MiUi 12 — will be released globally on May 19. The custom skin was first unveiled in China at the Mi 10 Youth Edition launch event in April 2020.

The official MiUi Twitter handle has revealed the global release date for MiUi 12, which will be unveiled at 8 pm GMT +8 on May 19 (5.30 pm IST). The company will host its MiUi 12 launch event online, which can be watched on YouTube and other Xiaomi social media accounts.

MiUi 12 is already available as a Closed Beta update in China and is slated for a wider release in June. The May 19 launch event will unveil the global ROM for eligible Mi and Redmi smartphones. The exact timeline for the MiUi 12 global rollout is currently unknown but it should be announced at the launch event.

MiUi 12 features a new interface, which at first looks inspired by Apple’s iOS. The new update comes with Super Visual Design that presents data in the form of graphs and visual diagrams for easier understanding of information.

There is also a new Dark Mode 2.0 that dims the background wallpaper and adjusts the font brightness. Another new addition is ‘Super Wallpapers’ which includes high-resolution 3D wallpapers of the Moon, Earth, and Mars. The wallpaper offers a space view when on the lock screen and zooms into an aerial view of the surface when the device is unlocked.

MiUi 12 has also improved animations and privacy features. Xiaomi claims that MiUi 12 is the first mobile operating system to have passed TÜV Rheinland’s Android System Enhanced Privacy Protection Test.

For China, Xiaomi has already announced the list of eligible Mi and Redmi devices that will receive the MiUi 12 update in three phases. The first batch includes devices like Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Mi 8 series, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 series will receive the MiUi 12 software update in the second batch.

In the third batch Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5, etc. will receive the MiUi update.

The exact date of the phased rollout is currently unknown.