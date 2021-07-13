Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Pro, Mi Notebook Ultra launch in India rumoured for July: Check expected price, specs

The Pro X 15 has a 15.6-inch OLED screen and is powered by Intel's newest Core i5 and i7 processors

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Pro India launch timeline has been tipped. The new Xiaomi laptop is expected to launch later this month in India. According to a report, Xiaomi will also launch another laptop, which is expected to launch as a rebranded Mi Notebook Pro X launched in China.

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the official launch date of its new laptops in India. However, the company was spotted posting poll questions, asking users about their preferred laptop configuration.

This could mean that Xiaomi is indeed working on the launch of new laptops in India. The exact launch date remains unknown. However, 91Mobiles claims that the Chinese smartphone giant will launch two new laptops in India in July 2021.

The report claims that the Mi Notebook 14 Pro will make its way to India. The laptop has already been launched in China and is expected to arrive with the same spec sheet in India. Xiaomi could also launch another laptop called the Mi Notebook Ultra, which is likely a rebranded Mi Notebook Pro X launched in China.

Both laptops feature Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs and Nvidia's GeForce GPUs. The Pro 15 has a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3456x2160. The screen also has a 100% sRGB colour gamut along with DCI-P3.

The 14-inch model, on the other hand, has a 120Hz refresh rate screen with 100 percent sRGB colour coverage along with TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. The 15-inch model has a larger 66 Whr battery that can be charged to 50 percent in 35 minutes while Pro 14 has a smaller 56 Whr battery that can charge to 50 percent in roughly the same time.

The 14-inch model starts at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 60,000) in China. Its price in India should be around that range, too.

On the other hand, the base model of the Mi Notebook Pro X has a Core i5 CPU with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and Intel's Iris Xe graphics platform. The Pro X starts at CNY 6,499 (approx. Rs 73,000). The same basic configuration but with Nvidia's MX450 GPU will set you back CNY 6,999 (approx. Rs 79,000).

Upgrading to a Core i7 processor along with a dedicated GPU will cost you CNY 7,999 (approx. Rs. 90,000). The Pro 14 has the same three basic configurations as the Pro 15 and starts at CNY 5,299 (approx. Rs 60,000) for the base variant, CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 68,000) for the mid-tier variant and CNY 6,999 (approx. Rs 79,000).

Both laptops can be equipped with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor and Nvidia's MX450 GPU. Both laptops come with 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB storage on a PCIe SSD.