Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Notebook Pro 14 in China

Xiaomi has updated its laptop portfolio with the launch of the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 in China. Both devices are powered by Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs and Nvidia's GeForce GPUs.

The Notebook Pro 15 has a base model with a Core i5 CPU with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and Intel's Iris Xe graphics platform. The Pro 15 starts at CNY 6,499 (approx. Rs 73,000). The same basic configuration but with Nvidia's MX450 GPU will set you back CNY 6,999 (approx. Rs 79,000). Upgrading to a Core i7 processor along with a dedicated GPU will cost you CNY 7,999 (approx. Rs. 90,000).

The Pro 15 has a 15.6-inch OLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3456x2160. The screen also has a 100% sRGB colour gamut along with DCI-P3.

Both laptops can be equipped with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor and Nvidia's MX450 GPU. Both laptops come with 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB storage on a PCIe SSD.

The Pro 14 has the same three basic configurations as the Pro 15 and starts at CNY 5,299 (approx. Rs 60,000) for the base variant, CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 68,000) for the mid-tier variant and CNY 6,999 (approx. Rs 79,000).

The main difference between the two laptops are the screen sizes and battery with the Pro 14 using a smaller 14-inch screen but with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also 16:10 and has a resolution of 2560x1600. It supports 100 percent sRGB colour coverage along with TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The Pro 15 has a larger 66 Whr battery that can be charged to 50 percent in 35 minutes while Pro 14 has a smaller 56 Whr battery that can charge to 50 percent in roughly the same time.