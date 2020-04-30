Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launch on April 30: Where to watch live-stream, expected specifications and price

Xiaomi will unveil the Mi Note 10 Lite on April 30, the third smartphone under its Note 10 series. The company will host a global online event for the Mi Note 10 Lite launch due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Mi Note 10 Lite launch live-stream details

Xiaomi will host the Mi Note 10 Lite online launch event alongside the Redmi Note 9 series launch on its YouTube channel and other social media accounts. The launch event is scheduled to begin at GMT +8.00 hours (5.30 pm IST).

Mi Note 10 Lite price (expected)

Mi Note 10 Lite is tipped to be priced at RUB 24, 495 (roughly Rs 25,000) in Russia for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Mi Note 10 Lite specifications (expected)

Xiaomi’s teaser poster on its forum does reveal some key Mi Note 10 Lite specifications. For starters, the Lite model will sport the same waterdrop notch on top of the curved display like the Mi Note 10. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles, the Mi Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

Other rumoured specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory with no expandable storage support. Furthermore, the performance unit will reportedly pack a massive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

For optics, the quadruple-camera module on the back of the Mi Note 10 Lite is said to sport a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there would be a 32MP front camera.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Mi Note 10 Lite would run on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box. The smartphone would have connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, DUAL GPS, and GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.