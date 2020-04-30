App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launch on April 30: Where to watch live-stream, expected specifications and price

The Mi Note 10 Lite launch event is scheduled to begin at GMT +8.00 hours (5.30 pm IST).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi will unveil the Mi Note 10 Lite on April 30, the third smartphone under its Note 10 series. The company will host a global online event for the Mi Note 10 Lite launch due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. 

Mi Note 10 Lite launch live-stream details 

Xiaomi will host the Mi Note 10 Lite online launch event alongside the Redmi Note 9 series launch on its YouTube channel and other social media accounts. The launch event is scheduled to begin at GMT +8.00 hours (5.30 pm IST).

Mi Note 10 Lite price (expected)

related news

Mi Note 10 Lite is tipped to be priced at RUB 24, 495 (roughly Rs 25,000) in Russia for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Mi Note 10 Lite specifications (expected)

Xiaomi’s teaser poster on its forum does reveal some key Mi Note 10 Lite specifications. For starters, the Lite model will sport the same waterdrop notch on top of the curved display like the Mi Note 10. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles, the Mi Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

Other rumoured specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory with no expandable storage support. Furthermore, the performance unit will reportedly pack a massive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. 

For optics, the quadruple-camera module on the back of the Mi Note 10 Lite is said to sport a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there would be a 32MP front camera.

Mi Note 10 Lite would run on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box. The smartphone would have connectivity options like  Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, DUAL GPS, and GLONASS and a USB Type-C port.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 11:06 am

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Xiaomi

