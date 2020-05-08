Xiaomi Mi Box and Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2 launched alongside Mi 10 5G in India

Xiaomi's launch of its flagship Mi 10 5G smartphone in India wasn’t the only Mi product that made its debut in the country today. The company also unveiled the Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

Mi Box 4K

The Mi Box is a 4K streaming device that turns a regular TV into a smart TV. The device is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor that is paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. You can stream content in up to 4K resolution on supported content platforms, while the Box also supports the HDR10 format. The Mi Box supports 4K 60 fps content on YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other supported platforms.

The Mi Box 4K runs on the stock Android TV interface as opposed to the PatchWall interface. The Mi 10 Box features a USB port, HDMI port and 3.5mm socket, while an HDMI cable is included in the box. You also get built-in Chromecast Ultra on the device. The Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499 and will go on sale on May 10 at 12:00 IST (noon).

Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2

Xiaomi also unveiled a new set of true wireless earbuds that feature an AirPods-like earpiece design. The new Mi TWS earbuds are equipped with 14.2mm drivers. The new Mi wireless earphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and dual noise-cancelling microphones. The earphones pack two 30mAh batteries, while the charging case houses a 250mAh battery. It features a 14-hour battery life and can last up to four hours on a single charge, but wireless charging is notably absent. Xiaomi claims latency is around 250ms, which is not ideal for mobile gaming.

The Mi TWS 2 feature touch-sensitive controls for playback and accessing voice assistant on the smartphone. The MI true wireless earbuds 2 are optimized for fast pairing and battery levels on devices that run on the upcoming MIUI 12. The Mi TWS 2 support Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price is set at Rs. 4,999, but the company will be selling the earphones at Rs 3,999 as part of a limited time offer from May 12 to May 17. The earbuds will go on sale on May 12 at 12:00 IST (noon).