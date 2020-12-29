Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: What are the differences?

Xiaomi just unveiled the Mi 11 in China, making it the first smartphone in the world to use a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Mi 11 features several improvements over its predecessor, both in terms of internal hardware and exterior design. So, we thought it would be worth exploring the differences between Xiaomi latest flagship versus its predecessor.

Model Mi 11 Mi 10 Chipset Snapdragon 888, Adreno 660 GPU Snapdragon 865, Adreno 650 GPU Display 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 480Hz Touch, HDR10+ 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz, 180Hz Touch, HDR10+ RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 Rear Cameras 108 MP, f/1.9 + 13 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) 108 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth) Front Camera 20 MP 20 MP Battery 4600 mAh, 55W Fast Charging, 50W Wireless Fast Charging, 10W Reverse Charging 4780 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 30W Wireless Fast Charging, 5W Reverse Charging Software Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Android 11, MIUI 12 Original Price CNY 3,999 CNY 3,999

Design and Build

While the front of both phones looks similar, the back tells a slightly different tale. Both the Mi 11 and Mi 10 feature a hole-punch camera cutout with curved screens. The main difference on the back of both phones is the shape of the camera modules. The Mi 11 also uses the latest Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the screen as opposed to Gorilla Glass 5 over the Mi 10’s display.

Display

While the front panels look the same on both devices, the Mi 11’s screen offers a big generational upgrade. The Mi 11’s display features a higher resolution and a high refresh rate, while also featuring one of the highest touch sampling rates on a smartphone at 480Hz. The Mi 10 also features a lower peak brightness as compared to its successor.

Performance

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 888 SoC is a big upgrade over the Snapdragon 865 chip on the Mi 10. Apart from faster performance, the Snapdragon 888 chip also features an upgraded ISP, AI engine, and an integrated 5G modem.

Camera

It doesn’t look like much has changed in terms of optics, at least on paper. We do expect the Mi 11 to bring some improvements in camera performance over its predecessor, especially considering the Snapdragon 888 uses a better ISP. The Mi 11 also loses out on the depth sensor from the Mi 10 and has an upgraded macro camera. The cameras on the Mi 11 don’t seem like they’ve gone through a generational upgrade.

Battery

The Mi 11 has a slightly smaller battery capacity than its predecessor. However, it doesn’t really seem like much of a sacrifice when you consider the Mi 11 supports faster wired and wireless charging.

Price

While we do not know international pricing or availability of the Mi 11, we do know that Xiaomi debuted the device at the same price of the Mi 10 (When it launched back in February).