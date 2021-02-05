Xiaomi Mi 11 prices in Europe leak ahead of February 8 launch date

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it would be launching the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC in Europe on February 8. Since the phone was already unveiled in China last December, the specs of the devices were well known. However, we might not have to wait until February 8 to know the price of the Mi 11 in Europe.

Mi 11 Expected Price

A recent report by 91Mobiles suggests that the base variant of the Mi 11 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced at EUR 799 (Roughly Rs 69,800) while doubling the storage will costs 100 Euros more. In China, the Mi 11 is only available in a single 12GB/256GB variant, suggesting that the phone will only arrive with 8GB of RAM globally.

Mi 11 Specs

To recall, the Mi 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. The phone packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. There’s no charger in the box, but audiences in China could opt for a free charging adapter.

For optics, the Mi 11 is equipped with a 108 MP primary camera sensor with a 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree FoV and a third 5 MP macro lens. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 11 sports a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It features an advertised peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 include 5G (at Sub-6 GHz networks), Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more.