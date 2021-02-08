Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today: Where to watch the live-stream, leaked price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch will be hosted on February 8. The Xiaomi flagship smartphone was unveiled on December 28 in China. The Chinese smartphone company will introduce its premium offering in international markets. Xiaomi Mi 11 price and specifications have leaked ahead of the launch. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Mi 11 launch event.

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

The Xiaomi Mi 11 launch event titled “Spotlight On” is scheduled to begin at 5.30 pm IST. Xiaomi will unveil the flagship smartphone via an online-only event. Viewers can stream the Mi 11 launch live-stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can click on the video link below to watch the Xiaomi Mi 11 launch today at 5.30 pm IST.

Xiaomi Mi 11 price (leaked)

The Mi 11 price for the European market leaked late last week. According to a 91Mobiles report, the Mi 11 price in Europe would start at EUR 799 (Roughly Rs 69,800) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage option price is tipped at our 899 (roughly Rs 78,500).

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications

The Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It features a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

Under the hood, the device gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. The phone packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. There’s no charger in the box, but audiences in China could opt for a free charging adapter.

For optics, the Mi 11 is equipped with a 108 MP primary camera sensor with a 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree FoV and a third 5 MP macro lens. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Mi 11 include 5G (at Sub-6 GHz networks), Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more.