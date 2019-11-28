Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition in India at Rs 34,999

Customers purchasing this TV until January 31, 2020, can avail four months of Airtel DTH connection worth Rs 1,800
Xiaomi has expanded its TV portfolio in India with the launch of the Mi TV 4X 2020. The new 55-inch smart TV sits between the Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K and Mi TV 4X 65-inch in India.
The Mi TV 4X 55-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs 34,999. The smart TV features a 55-inch 4K HDR 10-bit screen with a 3,840x2,160 resolution. The display has a 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate.
It also comes with Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine, which claims to offer balanced saturation, colour, and contrast levels.
The latest Mi TV also features a 20W speaker with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support. It boots on Xiaomi’s PatchWall 2.0 OS, based on Android 9.0. Mi TV 4X 55-inch also supports over 16 OTT and content creation platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar.
Performance is handled by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 CPU, paired with Mali-450 MP3 GPU. The smart TV has 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC internal memory.
Mi TV 4x55-Inch 2020 Edition would also offer seven live news channels and support for Google Assistant and Data Saver. Connectivity options include two USB ports, three HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, headphone jack and an Ethernet port. Xiaomi is also bundling a Bluetooth remote with voice control support.The TV will go on sale from December 2 on Amazon India, Mi India website and Mi Home Stores. Customers purchasing this TV until January 31, 2020, can avail four months of Airtel DTH connection worth Rs 1,800.