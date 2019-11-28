Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition in India at Rs 34,999

Xiaomi has expanded its TV portfolio in India with the launch of the Mi TV 4X 2020. The new 55-inch smart TV sits between the Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K and Mi TV 4X 65-inch in India.

The Mi TV 4X 55-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs 34,999. The smart TV features a 55-inch 4K HDR 10-bit screen with a 3,840x2,160 resolution. The display has a 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It also comes with Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine, which claims to offer balanced saturation, colour, and contrast levels.

The latest Mi TV also features a 20W speaker with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support. It boots on Xiaomi’s PatchWall 2.0 OS, based on Android 9.0. Mi TV 4X 55-inch also supports over 16 OTT and content creation platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar.

Performance is handled by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 CPU, paired with Mali-450 MP3 GPU. The smart TV has 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC internal memory.

Mi TV 4x55-Inch 2020 Edition would also offer seven live news channels and support for Google Assistant and Data Saver. Connectivity options include two USB ports, three HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, headphone jack and an Ethernet port. Xiaomi is also bundling a Bluetooth remote with voice control support.