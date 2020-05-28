Xiaomi executives tease possible launch of Mi and Redmi-branded notebooks in India

Xiaomi recently added new AMD-powered RedmiBook laptops to its extensive product portfolio. After establishing a strong presence in India’s smartphone, television, and smart home markets, the brand is now looking to expand its product portfolio to notebooks. RedmiBook and Mi-branded laptops could arrive in India soon after the company’s leadership have begun teasing a new product launch.

While the company has not made an official announcement yet, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has shared a video on Twitter to hint at the launch of Xiaomi's new laptops in India. Additionally, Xiaomi India's official Twitter handle has also tagged India's leading laptop OEMs.

While Xiaomi has not yet announced any plans to brings its laptops to Indian markets, 91Mobiles reported that the company has already secured a trademark for the RedmiBook brand. All of these are strong indications that Xiaomi laptops could very-well be on their way. Since the company is not an accomplished player in India’s laptop industry, it will look to capitalize on its strong brand recognition in the country.

Xiaomi recently unveiled a ton of products, including new versions of the RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16, all of which are powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors.



