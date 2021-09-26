Xiaomi Civi to be launched tomorrow with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 4,500 mAh battery, and triple cameras

Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone in China on September 27. But the smartphone maker has teased several key specs of the Civi ahead of its launch. The most recent teaser confirms that the Xiaomi Civi will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The company confirmed the chipset powering the Civi through its official post on its Weibo handle. Apart from the Snapdragon 778G, Xiaomi has also confirmed other details of Civi ahead of its launch on September 27.

Xiaomi previously confirmed the design of the Civi, which reveals a design similar to that of the Vivo V21 5G. Since we are discussing the phone’s device, the smartphone maker also noted that the Civi will have the smallest chin on a Mi phone in history. The Xiaomi Civi will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery and is claimed to deliver the longest battery life of any Xiaomi smartphone launched this year.

From the teaser image, it is evident that the phone will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout will house a 32 MP selfie camera with a dual soft-light LED flash and autofocus lens.

While specifications about the display are unknown, the Civi will sport a curved screen, while the back panel features anti-glare glass protection. The company is set to debut multiple phones in the new Civi series, but the first of which will arrive in China tomorrow.