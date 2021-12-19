MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Christmas Sale 2021 Live: Mi 11X, Mi 11 X Pro, Mi Smart Speaker available at discounted prices

Consumers who use ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions will be able to avail discounts of up Rs 4,500 during the sale.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST

Xiaomi recently announced a new Christmas sale, bringing offers on several products. Xiaomi’s Christmas sale is already live on the company’s official Indian website. Xiaomi is offering deals on everything from smartphones and accessories to TVs and laptops.

So, without any delays, let’s take a look at some of the best deals during Xiaomi’s Christmas Sale 2021. Before we dig into the discounts, it is worth noting that consumers who use ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions will be able to avail discounts of up Rs 4,500 during the sale.

Both the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are available at discounted prices during the sale. The vanilla Mi 11X is priced at Rs 27,999, while the Mi 11X Pro will set you back Rs 36,999, down from its 39,999-launch price. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is also available for as low as Rs 26,999.

Looking for a smart speaker, then the Mi Smart speaker might be worth considering. The speaker is available for Rs 1,999, down from its original Rs 3,999 price tag. Xiaomi’s Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Band 5, and Mi Watch Revolve are all available at discounted prices.

Xiaomi is also introducing offers on its Smart TV line-up, its Redmi and Mi laptops, and other accessories and AIoT products. Check out all the deals during Xiaomi’s Christmas sale 2021 here.
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 19, 2021 06:00 pm

