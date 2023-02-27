Xiaomi announces MIUI 14 update in India: Check features, update schedule for Xiaomi, Redmi phones

Xiaomi has officially released MIUI 14 for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was released as the first smartphone from the company to run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. The company also confirmed a list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones getting the new MIUI 14-based Android 13 update.

MIUI 14 also comes with a ton of new features and optimisations to cater to the needs of modern smartphone users. Let’s go through a list of MIUI 14 features as well as a timeline for the MIUI 14 release date in India for Xiaomi devices.

MIUI 14 Features

MIUI 14 comes with improved RAM Optimisation, providing users a faster boot experience. MIUI 14 uses 214MB less boot-up memory, enabling one of the quickest boot-up speeds ever seen on a Xiaomi device. In addition, MIUI 14 has reduced the RAM occupied by the 19 most-used system apps by 11 percent as opposed to 6 percent on MIUI 13.

MIUI 14 also introduces Smart ROM Optimisation, which can reduce the cached storage used by analysing infrequently used apps and reducing the storage used by as much as 3GB over a period of three months. It also reduces the system storage space occupied by MIUI.

MIUI 14 also adds six new wallpapers taking the total to 39. There are new card-style widgets, while the fluidity of animations has also been enhanced. MIUI 14 also introduces three new clock widgets, four additional weather widgets, a photo gallery as well as redesigned options for battery, step counter, and more.

With MIUI 14, users can also enhance the overall aesthetics through a redesigned settings page. MIUI 14 also allows users to embrace creativity with the introduction of more tools. Users can now copy text from a photo in the gallery and remove objects from an image. Additionally, a voice-based shutter lets you say cheese to automatically capture your favourite moments.

MIUI 14 Update List in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Mi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be among the first phones to receive the MIUI 14 update in the first quarter of 2023.

Additionally, the Mi 10, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi 9 Power will get the MIUI 14 update in the second quarter of 2023.

Lastly, the list of Xiaomi devices getting the MIUI 14 update in Q3 2023 include the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 10 Prime 2022, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 11, and Redmi 10.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 and Redmi Pad will also receive the MIUI 14 update in India sometime during the second quarter of 2023.

