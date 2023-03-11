Xiaomi 13 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC available in India: Check price, features, offers

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is finally available for purchase in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was first unveiled ahead of MWC 2023 and arrives with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a flagship QHD+ AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 technology. However, the main highlight here is the triple-camera setup on the back, which has been co-developed with Leica.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India is set at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB variant. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Offers in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available for purchase through mi.com, Amazon, Mi Homes, and Mi retail partners. For Xiaomi loyalists, an exciting exchange bonus of Rs 12,000 on top of the device value in exchange for their old Xiaomi or Redmi smartphones. For non-Xiaomi smartphones, this bonus is reduced to Rs 8,000.

Additionally, customers purchasing the Xiaomi 13 Pro using an ICICI bank card or through EMI offers an instant discount of Rs 10,000, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 69,999. Additionally, using an HDFC card or EMI payment offers an instant discount of Rs 8,000.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

For optics, the device gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. Additionally, there’s a 50 MP floating telephoto camera with Leica’s Floating Lens element and a 50 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ E6 curved AMOLED display that uses an LTPO panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz), and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with a dual stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and more. The handset features an in-display fingerprint reader and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. It is worth noting that the Indian version of the Xiaomi 13 Pro isn’t IP68 rated. It runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box.