    Xiaomi 13 Pro launching in India on February 26: Check expected price, specs

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500). However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India could start anywhere under Rs 70,000.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 08, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

    Xiaomi just confirmed the launch of its next-gen flagship smartphone in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is launching in India and global markets later this month. To recall, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were unveiled in China back in December 2022, although only the ‘Pro’ model is set to debut outside China.


    The Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India will take place on February 26, 2023, at 09:30 pm (IST). The Xiaomi 13 Pro launch will be livestreamed across Xiaomi's official website and on its Indian social media handles.

    Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in India Expected