Xiaomi 13 Pro launching in India on February 26: Check expected price, specs

Xiaomi just confirmed the launch of its next-gen flagship smartphone in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is launching in India and global markets later this month. To recall, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were unveiled in China back in December 2022, although only the ‘Pro’ model is set to debut outside China.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India will take place on February 26, 2023, at 09:30 pm (IST). The Xiaomi 13 Pro launch will be livestreamed across Xiaomi's official website and on its Indian social media handles.



The Xiaomi 13 series was unveiled in China towards the end of 2022, debuting among the first phones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500). However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India could start anywhere under Rs 70,000.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 13 Pro runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ E6 Curved AMOLED display that uses an LTPO panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz), and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. Xiaomi has also updated the telephoto camera on the 13 Pro, opting for a 50 MP sensor with a 3x optical zoom and Leica’s Floating Lens element. Lastly, there’s a 50 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro mode. Up front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.