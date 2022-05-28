Xbox Series S available at a discounted price of Rs 31,990 on Flipkart

The Xbox Series S is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The Xbox Series S is a stripped-down version of the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S is currently available at a discount of Rs 3,000 on the e-commerce platform.

The Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 31,990 on Flipkart, down from its original Rs 34,990 price tag. The Microsoft Xbox Series X is currently out of stock on most retailers, including Flipkart, although the Xbox Series S is currently available for purchase.

The Xbox Series S targets 1440p gaming at 60fps but is also capable of running select titles up to 120fps. The Xbox Series S also packs less VRAM, a lower GPU clock speed, and 4 TFLOPs as opposed to the 12 TFLOPs on the Xbox Series X.

Additionally, the Xbox Series S also features much lower memory bandwidth, while storage space is cut in half. And while both upcoming Xbox consoles utilise the same CPU, the Series S’s CPU has a slightly lower clock speed.

The Xbox Series S has been engineered to deliver near-identical performance as the Xbox Series X but at a lower resolution. While the Xbox Series S will upscale content to 4K, you won’t be able to experience ‘true’ 4K gaming on this console.

