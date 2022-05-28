English
    Xbox Series S available at a discounted price of Rs 31,990 on Flipkart

    The Xbox Series S is currently available at a discount of Rs 3,000 on the e-commerce platform.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
    The Xbox Series S is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The Xbox Series S is a stripped-down version of the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S is currently available at a discount of Rs 3,000 on the e-commerce platform.

    The Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 31,990 on Flipkart, down from its original Rs 34,990 price tag. The Microsoft Xbox Series X is currently out of stock on most retailers, including Flipkart, although the Xbox Series S is currently available for purchase.

    The Xbox Series S targets 1440p gaming at 60fps but is also capable of running select titles up to 120fps. The Xbox Series S also packs less VRAM, a lower GPU clock speed, and 4 TFLOPs as opposed to the 12 TFLOPs on the Xbox Series X.

    Close

    Additionally, the Xbox Series S also features much lower memory bandwidth, while storage space is cut in half. And while both upcoming Xbox consoles utilise the same CPU, the Series S’s CPU has a slightly lower clock speed.

    The Xbox Series S has been engineered to deliver near-identical performance as the Xbox Series X but at a lower resolution. While the Xbox Series S will upscale content to 4K, you won’t be able to experience ‘true’ 4K gaming on this console.

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.