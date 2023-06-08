WordPress’s new Jetpack AI tool can write blog posts

(Image: WordPress)

WordPress has announced the release of Jetpack, an AI assistant that the company describes as a, “creative writing partner”

It can, “generate diverse content at your command, significantly reducing the time and effort required for content creation”.

Also Read | UK to lead way on AI safety with first global summit, says PM Rishi Sunak

The conversational assistant will integrate with WordPress.com and all Jetpack-powered sites and is available to try for free for a limited time.

After the trial, free accounts will be restricted to 20 requests per day, while those paying the Rs. 790 monthly subscription will gain access to a higher volume of requests and priority support.

Users will simply need to provide a prompt to get started and based on your request, Jetpack AI can generate posts, pages, lists or tables, each of which can be edited and customised to your preference.

Also Read | Google's new updates to improve Bard AI's logic, reasoning abilities

Jetpack AI will also let you choose a tone of the post such as passionate, thoughtful, informal, serious or humorous. There are a variety of options to choose from. It can also create titles and summaries for existing posts.

The assistant supports translations in 12 languages, including Spanish, French, Chinese and Hindi. It can also translate written text from one language to the other. It also offers advanced spelling and grammar correction capabilities.