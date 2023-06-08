Google's new updates to improve Bard AI's logic, reasoning abilities

(Image: Getty Images)

Google's Bard AI is getting two new updates that will improve the AI's mathematical skills and allow users to export Bard's responses straight to Google Sheets. In a blog post published by the company, Google said that it is using a new technique called "implicit code execution" that will let Bard detect computational prompts and run code in the background.

This helps it respond more accurately to questions about mathematics, coding, and string manipulation. Generally, Large Language Models like Bard are prediction-based, meaning they guess what words are likely to come next based on the context of a sentence. However, for mathematical equations and reasoning, Google says that, "relying solely on LLM output isn’t enough".

This is where the new technique comes in. It allows Bard to write and run its own code in the background, testing it for functionality before it sends a response. Google says that the new method improves Bard's responses by 30%.

Google admits that there will still be times when Bard gets it wrong. "For example, Bard might not generate code to help the prompt response, the code it generates might be wrong or Bard may not include the executed code in its response." But the company is confident that this is, "an important step toward making Bard even more helpful".