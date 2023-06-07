English
    Google rolls out AI-powered Smart Compose to Chat

    Smart Compose is a machine learning based predictive text system that offers users tailored phrases and words in context to what you write. The feature first debuted in Gmail and Google Docs.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
    Smart Compose is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian, and will be available to all users on the web starting July 11, 2023. (Representative Image)

    Google's enterprise focused Slack alternative communication platform, Chat, has now added Smart Compose to its list of features. Smart Compose is a machine learning based predictive text system that offers users tailored phrases and words in context to what you write. The feature first debuted in Gmail and Google Docs. It lets you complete sentences quicker by letting you add phrases and words with one tap.

    "Coupled with smart reply, an existing assistive tool that suggests short replies to messages, this feature will help you communicate with colleagues quicker to move conversations or projects forward more efficiently," said Google in a blog post.

    Smart Compose is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian, and will be available to all users on the web starting July 11, 2023. Google says the feature will be switched on by default. It will be available for both Personal and Business accounts.

    Google says that many, "rely on Chat for their immediate communication", while, "juggling competing priorities" and Smart Compose will alleviate some of that stress by helping them, "compose messages faster and easier, saving time and effort".

