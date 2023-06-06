upGrad called out for using Sundar Pichai’s likeness in ad campaign

upGrad's latest ad campaign uses the image of a man resembling Sundar Pichai (Image credit: upGrad_edu/Twitter)

Indian edtech platform upGrad is being called out for using Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s name and likeness in its latest ad campaign. upGrad shared an image which shows a man with a striking resemblance to Sundar Pichai standing on a crowded railway platform. “I got a scholarship at Stanford but the travel cost too much so I didn’t go,” reads the quote on the image, which is attributed to one “Sundar P, 45, IT professional.” Notably, the CEO of Google holds a Master’s degree from Stanford University.

The accompanying caption leaves no doubt as to the personality being referred to in upGrad’s ad campaign. “Thankfully, the Sundar we know chose to #SkipExcuses and left his competition miles Pichai,” it read, before the “Pichai” was changed to “peeche [behind].”



Thankfully, the Sundar we know chose to #SkipExcuses and left his competition miles peeche. Disclaimer: This post is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real events, real-life individuals/personalities or entities is purely coincidental. Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/jE6sHjjgIE

— upGrad (@upGrad_edu) June 6, 2023

A section of the internet called out the educational platform for using Sundar Pichai ’s likeness without his consent.



So they wanted to do a Surreal cereals but keep it agreeable to Legal? End result- tacky, indeed. https://t.co/g1AdjR1rv9

— BrandGully (@BrandGully) June 5, 2023



Several Twitter users slammed the ad campaign as “cringe-worthy” while others wondered if it’s legal to use a public figure’s likeness for commercial benefit.

The image was initially shared on several social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram without a disclaimer. However, upGrad later added a disclaimer: This post is a work of fiction. Any resemblance to real events, real-life individuals/personalities or entities is purely coincidental. Viewer discretion is advised.”