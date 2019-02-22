App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WinRAR fixes 19-year-old bug which exposed 500 million users

Before the update, WinRAR was using a third-party tool to unzip ACE files which had not been updated since 2005.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Since its launch in the late 1990s, WinRAR has remained one of the most popular software used to open compressed files. Not only could the software be used to zip or unzip files in various formats including .zip .rar .7Z .ISO but it does all this and more absolutely free of cost. While it is not totally free as users would still be prompted to purchase a copy, all one had to do was click on ‘Next Time’.

While many considered this a boon, a recent report suggests every time one clicks on ‘Next Time’, the user is exposing his computer to hackers who could use the opportunity to access their system.

According to the report published by Check Point Research, over 500 million have been using the software for over 19 years while there was a serious security exploit.

The report says, the bug in WinRAR’s extention file lets hackers to rename an ACE file which in turn allows hackers have access to the computer’s startup folder and install a program. Once the program was installed, it would run automatically when your system booted.

related news

The researchers in their blog post have explained how they discovered the bug and also uploaded a short video to educate users about how the exploit worked.

After the researchers informed WinRAR about the critical bug, the software company was quick to respond. They patched the exploit by releasing a software update with the version 5.70 beta 1 which supports ACE archives.

Before this update, WinRAR was using a third-party tool to unzip ACE files which had not been updated since 2005.

WinRAR stated that the bug was not attacked and there were no reports of the same. However, it is alarming that the virus went unnoticed for almost two decades which could have potentially exposed data of over 500 million users.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #RAR #Software security exploit #Technology #trends #winrar #WinRAR bug #WinRAR update

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.