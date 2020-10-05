Will the iPhone 12 launch on October 13? Everything we know so far

Apple iPhone 12 launch is tipped for October 13. While there is no official confirmation about the iPhone 12 launch date from Apple, various reports from reliable sources have claimed that the new iPhone 12 series will be unveiled on October 13. As we wait for the official dates, here is everything we know about the iPhone 12 price, its specifications and features.

Apple iPhone 12 launch date

As mentioned earlier, the rumoured iPhone 12 launch date is said to be on October 13. Apple typically hosts its iPhone launch event at 10.30 pm IST and we can expect the same for the iPhone 12 series.

Apple iPhone 12 price (rumoured)

There have been several speculations made on the Apple iPhone 12 price ahead of its launch. A recent leak from a tipster suggests that the 64GB iPhone 12 mini - the entry-level iPhone out among the four iPhone 12 models - will launch for $649 (roughly Rs 47,600).

The 64GB 6.1-inch iPhone 12 price is said to start at $749 (roughly Rs 54,800) going up to $899 (roughly Rs 65,800).

The 128GB iPhone 12 Pro price will start at $999 (roughly Rs 73,100) and go all the way up to $1299 (roughly Rs 95,100) for 512 GB storage.

The most-premium iPhone 12 model - iPhone 12 Pro Max - is likely to start at $1099 (roughly Rs 80,450), costing up to $1399 (roughly Rs 1,02,600) for the largest storage option.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications (rumoured)

Apple is rumoured to launch four new iPhone 12 models — two premium Pro models and two affordable variants. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, aka iPhone 12 Max, will be a successor to the iPhone 11, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a successor to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

If we go by the leaks, Apple iPhone 12 Mini will sport a 5.4-inch OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 12 will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The two Pro models, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit Colour Depth.

Regarding the refresh rate support, neither of the four Apple iPhone 12 models will have a 120Hz refresh rate screen, revealed YouTuber Jon Prosser.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will sport a dual-camera setup, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will carry a triple-camera system. The Pro models are rumoured to get the LiDAR.

We can expect the standard iPhone 12 to feature a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens, whereas the Pro models will get an additional 12MP telephoto camera.

Apple iPhone 12 series will get powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The two standard models, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will have 4GB RAM and come with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage options.