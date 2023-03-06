WhatsApp working on feature that silences unknown callers

Representative image.

Meta is reportedly working on a feature for WhatsApp that will let users silence incoming calls from unknown numbers.

The code for the feature was found in the latest beta version of the popular messaging client for Android, and it was spotted by WABetaInfo.

As the publication points out, your phone number is visible on your profile in WhatsApp, and this could lead to unwanted calls or spam. A new feature spotted in the beta is being designed to combat this.

The feature that has been named "Silence Unknown Callers" will automatically silence calls from numbers that are not saved in the phone contact list.

Though unwanted calls will be silenced by the new feature, they will still be displayed in the calls list and notification centre, so that users can track the unknown callers if need be.

This feature is currently under development and not much exists aside from the code in the build. This means it will likely take time before it is rolled out to users.