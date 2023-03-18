WhatsApp iOS users can now copy text from images

(Representative Image)

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp short messaging service has reportedly launched a tool that will allow iOS users to copy text from images but there is a catch.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature uses iOS 16's APIs, which means it will only work on iPhones with iOS 16 installed.

The feature uses the iPhone camera for text recognition and copies any text it finds on an image. To use it, you go to WhatsApp app and open the image that contains text. You will see an option that will let you copy text.



This feature won't work with images set to "view once" due to security reasons.

Apart from this, iOS users also get two more features — a tool that turns images into stickers, and a new "voice status updates" feature that will allow users to set voice notes as status updates. The notes can be up to 30 seconds long and forwarded voice notes can also be set.

