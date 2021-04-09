English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down for most users worldwide; services back online

According to DownDetector, Instagram users reported that they experienced a brief outage at around 2.45 am IST.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST
During the outage, Facebook showed the message “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”

During the outage, Facebook showed the message “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”


Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users experienced a brief outage during the wee hours of April 9. According to DownDetector, Facebook was down for nearly 30 minutes. The three apps are now back online.

According to DownDetector, Instagram users reported that they experienced a brief outage at around 2.45 am IST. The outage seemed to be global as users worldwide reported the issue. DownDetector showed a spike in reports during the same time for Facebook and WhatsApp.

During the outage, Facebook showed the message “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.” Instagram users were also unable to load their feed during the outage. Similarly, on WhatsApp, users were not able to send or receive messages on the messaging app.

The services were back online after 30 minutes of a brief outage. According to BGR India, a Facebook spokesperson acknowledged the issue and said, “a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue.”

This is the second time within 30 days wherein Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook services were down. However, the outage on March 19 was not only longer but also impacted more users compared to the one on April 9.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook #Instagram #WhatsApp
first published: Apr 9, 2021 08:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.