Explained | Apple's Digital Legacy program: What is it and how to set it up

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

In the modern age, the value of our information cannot be underestimated, especially if it's online. Our personal cloud vaults are home to memories, important documents and financial information.

But what happens when we pass on? Who gets control of our information? or for that matter, who should the information be shared with?

Apple has sought to answer some of these questions with its Digital Legacy program.

Also Read: Apple’s Digital Legacy feature offers control over who gets your iCloud data

What is it?

As the name implies, Apple considers all information it stores digitally as a legacy of your online footprints. To ensure these prints point the right way, Apple gives you the power to nominate a family member, friend or trusted contact the ability to access your online information stored with the company, in the event of your passing.

Previously, this data was near impossible to attain without jumping through legal hoops, with the new program Apple wants to make the process simpler.

How does it work?

First things first, you will need to update your Apple devices to at least iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2 or macOS 12.1, depending on the device you use. Then you simply need to open Settings, then tap on your Apple ID, and choose Password and Security.

You should see an option for adding Legacy contacts, and you can choose to nominate anyone you wish. The contacts you wish to add, do not need to be in the Apple ecosystem or own an Apple device.

Once nominated, the system will generate an access key that can be shared with them. In the event of your death, the Legacy contact will have to head to Apple's dedicated Digital Legacy site, input the key and present a copy of your death certificate.

Apple will then assess and approve the request, following which all iCloud data will be made available to your contact for a period of three years, after which it will be deleted.

Also Read: How to transfer data from Android to iOS: A step-by-step guide to set up your iPhone

What does this data include?

According to Apple, almost all iCloud data will be available to your contact, this includes Photos, Notes, Mail, Contacts, Calendars, Reminders, Messages stored on iCloud, Call History, any files stored on iCloud, synced health data, Voice memos, Safari Bookmarks, Reading lists and iCloud backups.

What won't be available?

There is some information that Apple will not share with contacts, these include any data regarding licenced media like films, songs or books. Your contact will also not have access to any payment related information from Apple Pay or purchases tied to your Apple ID.

Any data stored in iCloud Keychain like passwords, WiFi details, Safari passwords and credit card information will also not be available to a Legacy Contact.