What has Land Rover equipped the 2020 Defender with?

British heavy-duty car manufacturer Land Rover seems to be preparing for its latest launch, the 2020 Defender. While the off-roader SUV is gearing up to return after three years, Land Rover has made many upgrades to the car.

The upcoming Defender is set to make its global debut in three body styles. The first of them is called the Defender 110, which will be launched in October, 2019. It is a five-door model which will be offered in 6- and 7-seater options as well. It will be followed by the Defender 90 in March, 2020, which is shorter than the 110 but will be offered in 5-seater and 6-seater options. The last of the trio is the Defender 130, which is also the largest. It will be launched around August 2020 and can accommodate up to eight seats.

Zigwheels reports that Land Rover has given the Defender six engine options, including three diesel, two petrol and one petrol-hybrid motor. It gets a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine available in either a 200 PS/430 Nm ‘D200’ or a 240 PS/430 Nm ‘D240’ variants and a 3.0-litre, straight 6-cylinder ‘D300’ engine developing 300 PS/650 Nm. The petrol options consist of a 2-litre 4-cylinder ‘P300’ engine developing 300 PS/400 Nm (also found under the hood of the F-Type P300) and a 3-litre inline 6-cylinder ‘P400’ engine developing 400 PS/550 Nm.