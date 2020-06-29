App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Western Digital launches USB Type-C pen drive for smartphones with up to 1TB storage; starts at Rs 849

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive has been launched in six storage variants starting from 32GB going up to 1TB.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Western Digital, known for its popular Passport series of hard drives, has launched a new range of USB Type-C pen drives for smartphones in India. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C comes with up to 1TB storage, and the 32GB storage variant starts at Rs 849.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive has been launched in six storage variants starting from 32GB going up to 1TB. As mentioned earlier, the USB Type-C pen drive is priced at Rs 849 for the base variant, whereas the top-tier 1TB storage pen drive can be bought for Rs 13,529.
StoragePrice
32GBRs 849
64GBRs 1,179
128GBRs 1,869
256GBRs 3,249
512GBRs 6.449
1TBRs 13,529

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive is an all-metal 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector. It can be used to transfer and view files on compatible smartphones, tablets, Macs, smart TVs and computers, etc. 

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive also features a USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive with 150MB/s read speeds for moving files to and fro. It also comes with a preloaded SanDisk Memory Zone app for content management. Once installed on the smartphone, the app helps organise content from different devices in one view, whether it's on the phone, a microSD™ card, or on the cloud. It also backs up photos, videos, contacts, and social media accounts.

Close
The pen drive is compatible with hardware running on Windows, Mac OS X, and Android platforms. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C drive will be available starting July 4 on Amazon India.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #sanDisk #Storage #Western Digital

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.