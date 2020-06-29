Western Digital launches USB Type-C pen drive for smartphones with up to 1TB storage; starts at Rs 849

Western Digital, known for its popular Passport series of hard drives, has launched a new range of USB Type-C pen drives for smartphones in India. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C comes with up to 1TB storage, and the 32GB storage variant starts at Rs 849.

Storage Price 32GB Rs 849 64GB Rs 1,179 128GB Rs 1,869 256GB Rs 3,249 512GB Rs 6.449 1TB Rs 13,529

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive has been launched in six storage variants starting from 32GB going up to 1TB. As mentioned earlier, the USB Type-C pen drive is priced at Rs 849 for the base variant, whereas the top-tier 1TB storage pen drive can be bought for Rs 13,529.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive is an all-metal 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector. It can be used to transfer and view files on compatible smartphones, tablets, Macs, smart TVs and computers, etc.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive also features a USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive with 150MB/s read speeds for moving files to and fro. It also comes with a preloaded SanDisk Memory Zone app for content management. Once installed on the smartphone, the app helps organise content from different devices in one view, whether it's on the phone, a microSD™ card, or on the cloud. It also backs up photos, videos, contacts, and social media accounts.

The pen drive is compatible with hardware running on Windows, Mac OS X, and Android platforms. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C drive will be available starting July 4 on Amazon India.