Western Digital launches USB Type-C pen drive for smartphones with up to 1TB storage; starts at Rs 849

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive has been launched in six storage variants starting from 32GB going up to 1TB.
Western Digital, known for its popular Passport series of hard drives, has launched a new range of USB Type-C pen drives for smartphones in India. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C comes with up to 1TB storage, and the 32GB storage variant starts at Rs 849.SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive has been launched in six storage variants starting from 32GB going up to 1TB. As mentioned earlier, the USB Type-C pen drive is priced at Rs 849 for the base variant, whereas the top-tier 1TB storage pen drive can be bought for Rs 13,529.
|Storage
|Price
|32GB
|Rs 849
|64GB
|Rs 1,179
|128GB
|Rs 1,869
|256GB
|Rs 3,249
|512GB
|Rs 6.449
|1TB
|Rs 13,529
The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive is an all-metal 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector. It can be used to transfer and view files on compatible smartphones, tablets, Macs, smart TVs and computers, etc.
The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pen drive also features a USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive with 150MB/s read speeds for moving files to and fro. It also comes with a preloaded SanDisk Memory Zone app for content management. Once installed on the smartphone, the app helps organise content from different devices in one view, whether it's on the phone, a microSD™ card, or on the cloud. It also backs up photos, videos, contacts, and social media accounts.