Vivo Z6 5G with 48MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 765 SoC launched

Vivo has launched a new Z-series smartphone called the Z6 5G in China. The smartphone features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor which comes with an inbuilt 5G modem.

Vivo Z6 5G Specifications

Vivo Z6 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the top-right corner and a narrow chin bezel, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 90.74 percent.

Under the hood, the smartphone features up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. As mentioned earlier, Z6 5G gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. Vivo claims that the Z6 5G’s liquid-cooling offers ‘PC-grade’ performance.

Vivo Z6 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging via USB Type-C. The company says that the charging technique refuels the cell from zero to 70 percent in 35 minutes. The smartphone charges completely in 65 minutes, according to Vivo.

The smartphone sports an L-shaped quad-camera module on the back with a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor, 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor, a 2MP f/2.4 lens for macro and a 2MP f/2.4 sensor for depth mapping.

For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 front camera inside the punch-hole.

Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA) support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the smartphone.

Z6 5G comes in Interstellar Silver and Ice Age colours.

Vivo Z6 5G price

Vivo has launched the Z6 5G in China in two storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Yuan 2,198 (roughly Rs 22,500), whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,598 (roughly Rs 27,000).