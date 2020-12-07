PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo y51 (2020) Launched In India With 48 MP Camera, 5,000 MAh Battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC: Check Price, Specs And Availability

The Vivo Y51 (2020) is priced at Rs 17,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 03:22 PM IST

Vivo just dropped a new budget smartphone in India. The Vivo Y51 (2020) is a sub-20K smartphone that aims to compete with devices from Realme, Xiaomi, Poco, and Oppo.

Vivo Y51 (2020) price in India 

The Vivo Y51 (2020) is priced at Rs 17,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB variant. The device is already available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo India e-store. Jio users can also get benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Vivo Y51 (2020) specs

The Vivo Y51 (2020) is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone packs 128GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The new Y51 runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 software. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Close

The Vivo Y51 (2020) sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The notch houses a 16 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter. On the back, the device gets a triple-camera setup, which comprises a 48 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Connectivity options on the Y51 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and more. The fingerprint reader on the Y51 is shifted to the side, while the phone weighs 188 grams. The Vivo Y51 (2020) arrives in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Dec 7, 2020 03:22 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.