Vivo y51 (2020) Launched In India With 48 MP Camera, 5,000 MAh Battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC: Check Price, Specs And Availability

Vivo just dropped a new budget smartphone in India. The Vivo Y51 (2020) is a sub-20K smartphone that aims to compete with devices from Realme, Xiaomi, Poco, and Oppo.

Vivo Y51 (2020) price in India

The Vivo Y51 (2020) is priced at Rs 17,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB variant. The device is already available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo India e-store. Jio users can also get benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Vivo Y51 (2020) specs

The Vivo Y51 (2020) is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone packs 128GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The new Y51 runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 software. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y51 (2020) sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The notch houses a 16 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter. On the back, the device gets a triple-camera setup, which comprises a 48 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Connectivity options on the Y51 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and more. The fingerprint reader on the Y51 is shifted to the side, while the phone weighs 188 grams. The Vivo Y51 (2020) arrives in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options.