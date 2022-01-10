Vivo Y33T launched in India with 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

The Vivo Y33T has officially been unveiled in India as a successor to the Vivo Y33s. The latest Vivo Y series device is an affordable 4G smartphone. The Vivo Y33T arrives with a Snapdragon chipset, a large battery, triple rear cameras, and a high-refresh-rate display.

Vivo Y33T Price in India

The Vivo Y33T is priced at Rs 18,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The device is available in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colours. The handset is available across Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, and other online and offline retail partners.

Vivo Y33T Specifications

The Vivo Y33T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, 4GB of the phone’s 128GB storage can be used as virtual RAM. You also get a microSD card onboard to expand storage up to 1TB.

The Vivo Y33T packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast-charging support. Vivo’s latest Y series device sports a 6.58-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on Android 12 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS custom skin on top.

For optics, the device boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. It also features a 16 MP front camera for selfies. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo Y33T also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.