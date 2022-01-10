MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo Y33T launched in India with 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

The Vivo Y33T is priced at Rs 18,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

The Vivo Y33T has officially been unveiled in India as a successor to the Vivo Y33s. The latest Vivo Y series device is an affordable 4G smartphone. The Vivo Y33T arrives with a Snapdragon chipset, a large battery, triple rear cameras, and a high-refresh-rate display.

Vivo Y33T Price in India

The Vivo Y33T is priced at Rs 18,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The device is available in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colours. The handset is available across Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, and other online and offline retail partners.

Vivo Y33T Specifications 

The Vivo Y33T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, 4GB of the phone’s 128GB storage can be used as virtual RAM. You also get a microSD card onboard to expand storage up to 1TB.

Close

The Vivo Y33T packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast-charging support. Vivo’s latest Y series device sports a 6.58-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on Android 12 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS custom skin on top.

For optics, the device boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. It also features a 16 MP front camera for selfies. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo Y33T also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #4G smartphones #Qualcomm #smartphones #Vivo #Vivo Smartphones
first published: Jan 10, 2022 05:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.